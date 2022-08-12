STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Iredell-Statesville Schools are implementing new security measures for fans this upcoming school year for high school football and basketball games.

Statesville High School put the new security to the test at a football scrimmage against East Surry High School Friday night.

High school football is back!

“Looking forward to a winning season at that, with our new coach,” said Maria Smith, whose grandson plays on the Statesville High School football team.

New this year, before fans take their seats, they’ll go through a handheld metal detector or wand and get their bags checked.

“Quick and painless,” said Bobbie Jean Randol, whose son is on the football team at Statesville High School.

This security is a new addition at Iredell Statesville Schools’ football games this year.

“I think it’s just a great idea, and it makes me feel very, very safe to know that I can come and watch my grandson play football and be safe and not have to worry about any craziness,” said Smith.

Security teams are adding manpower and law enforcement officers at athletic events.

“More eyes, more people, more of an extra presence where people know. Hey, they’ve got a lot of people here, a lot of security, a lot of police, they’re pretty serious about what they’re doing,” said Troy Trudeau, Owner of WTSA Security.

Students don’t seem to mind the screenings.

“It feels safe; make sure you won’t get it any trouble, just chill,” said Antonio Stokes, a sophomore at Statesville High School.

Parents and grandparents wish it had happened sooner.

“Well, it’s 2022, and everyone can carry weapons, and we all want to feel safe everywhere we go, especially when we’re here for the kids,” said Randol.

“I said you put it in the airports you put it in football, professional, NBA games; you get scanned, so why don’t do it at the schools? We have to protect our schools,” said Smith.

The head of the security company contracted with Iredell-Statesville Schools says he will also have security teams at schools to help school resource officers keep a check on things once school starts back at the end of the month.