Iredell Sheriff investigating I-77 rest stop shooting

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies responded to a shooting north of Statesville at a rest stop on I-77 early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed with Fox 46.

Very little detail is known at this juncture, however, the Iredell County Sheriff’s office confirmed they did respond to a shooting that occurred at the rest area along I-77 near Exit 59.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

They would not confirm any injuries or if there is a suspect. There were no traffic closures and the investigation is continuing

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.