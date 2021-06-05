Iredell Sheriff investigating I-77 rest stop shooting

Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies responded to a shooting north of Statesville at a rest stop on I-77 early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed with Fox 46.

Very little detail is known at this juncture, however, the Iredell County Sheriff’s office confirmed they did respond to a shooting that occurred at the rest area along I-77 near Exit 59.

They would not confirm any injuries or if there is a suspect. There were no traffic closures and the investigation is continuing

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

