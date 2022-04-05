STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Iredell Health System on Tuesday announced the return of volunteers to the Iredell Memorial Hospital two years after COVID-19 safety protocols forced them away from the facility.

Iredell Health officials said that the continued decline of COVID hospitalizations at the hospital makes it safe to allow volunteers to return to its campus.

“We have greatly missed our volunteers. They are a huge part of our Iredell family, and when they are not here, it is like a piece of us is missing. It is good to have them back and feel whole again,” said Jed Pidcock, Director of Patient Experience.

Healthcare leaders said that before the pandemic, Iredell Memorial had 60 volunteers. That number has dropped to 20 two years later.

Officials said volunteers are an integral part of the hospital and are invaluable in the day-to-day operations.

“Major differences can be seen when volunteers are functioning in the hospital. They ease the discomfort of visitors and patients coming into the facility with their friendly and warm greetings,” said Brian Sutton, President of the Iredell Health System volunteers.

Anyone wishing to apply to be a volunteer can call Jed Pidcock at 704-873-5661 or mail an application found here to Jed Pidcock, Iredell Health System, P.O. Box 1828, Statesville NC 28687.

Volunteers can receive the following benefits: