IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New charges have been filed against an Iredell county teacher accused of child sex offenses, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Elizabeth Bailey, 36, of Statesville, faces additional charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15.

The new charges stem from information obtained from a family member of a victim showing the extent of the relationship between Bailey, who was a teacher in the district, and the student, documents showed.

Iredell County teacher charged with rape, issued $75,000 bond

The original investigation began in July when detectives learned of a teacher having had a sexual relationship with a student.

Bailey has a criminal history that includes a DWI. She had been out on a $75,000 bond and is now facing an additional $50,000 bond.

She turned herself in on Monday, deputies said. She is also being monitored by an ankle bracelet.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Iredell-Statesville Schools released the following statement last week.