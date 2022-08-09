IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – New charges have been filed against an Iredell county teacher accused of child sex offenses, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Elizabeth Bailey, 36, of Statesville, faces additional charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15.
The new charges stem from information obtained from a family member of a victim showing the extent of the relationship between Bailey, who was a teacher in the district, and the student, documents showed.
The original investigation began in July when detectives learned of a teacher having had a sexual relationship with a student.
Bailey has a criminal history that includes a DWI. She had been out on a $75,000 bond and is now facing an additional $50,000 bond.
She turned herself in on Monday, deputies said. She is also being monitored by an ankle bracelet.
Iredell-Statesville Schools released the following statement last week.
Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey of Statesville, NC has been suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Mrs. Bailey was charged today with Felony Statutory Rape of a Person who is 15 Years of Age or Younger, Felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor, and Felony Sexual Activity with a Student. Mrs. Bailey works at Northview Academy (formerly Pressly School). She was first employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District in February 2010 as an assistant. She has also served as an Exceptional Children’s Teacher, and most recently as a science teacher. The investigation is ongoing.Iredell-STatesville Schools