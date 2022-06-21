IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When law enforcement officers leave their jobs in historic numbers, agencies need to take a hard look at their incentives.

A nationwide study conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum in June 2021 showed law enforcement agencies are only filling about 93 percent of their positions. The study showed agencies reported an 18 percent increase in resignations and a 45 percent increase in the retirement rate.

In May, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a market study that showed their base salaries were up to seven percent below the market average.

“We needed to get it to where we could have our employees want to stay here,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell. “There’s a lot of demand for law enforcement and safe communities, but there’s a limited amount of supply.”

Starting with the new county budget on July 1, the base salary for patrol deputies will increase from $42,647 to $43,926. The agency will also start allowing their employees to choose whether they work the day or night shift. Night shift employees will be paid an extra $4,368. Before the change, all deputies rotated shifts.

Detective Jaime Welborn left a 15-year law enforcement career for the private sector a couple of years ago. ICSO’s new pay structure was part of the reason she was lured back in.

“I got a pay raise to go into the private industry, and whenever I came back, I got a pay raise to come back,” said Detective Welborn.

Deputy Todd Sides was sworn into the sheriff’s office on Tuesday after working 21 years for the City of Salisbury. To him, it’s the agency’s culture that’s crucial to recruiting and maintaining great officers.

“I could come to work in a happy environment where people appreciate you and are willing to pay you, and that’s just one less stressor you have to deal with,” said Deputy Sides.

Officials at ICSO believe an increase in anti-police movements and job stress has caused the mass exodus from the profession.

In addition to higher base pay, the Sheriff’s Office offers a $2,500 sign-on bonus, a two percent increase for basic or general training, a two percent increase for intermediate training, a two percent increase for advanced training, and a two percent increase for those who work in a specialized division.

They also offer a 2.5 percent increase for an associate’s degree and an additional 2.5 percent for every educational degree up to 7.5 percent.