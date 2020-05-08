Highway Patrol: Man killed in wreck on I-77 in Iredell County

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

A Jackson Springs man is dead following a rollover crash Thursday night on I-77 in Iredell County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The deadly accident happened at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 on I-77 near mile marker 62, which is 10 miles north of Statesville.

Troopers said a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on I-77, ran off the road to the left, struck a culvert, and overturned several times in the median.

The driver, Gilberto Hernandez Gonzalez, 42, of Jackson Springs, was not restrained by a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the initial investigation, speed and distracted driving appear to be contributing circumstances in the collision, NC State Highway Patrol said.