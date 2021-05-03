Wanted: Harmony Dollar General stolen car suspects

HARMONY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects who stole a car from the parking lot of a Harmony Dollar General are being sought, the Iredell County Sheriff said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls at a Dollar General regarding a stolen car on April 21 off West Memorial Highway in Harmony.

Detectives learned that two white men pulled up in an older model brown Ford Explorer, entered the store, walked around a bit, spoke with the clerk, and then left.

A pickup truck then pulled into the lot and the male driver then left to go into the store. One of the two suspects got out of the Explorer and stole the pickup truck, the police report indicated.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The abandoned vehicle was found later that evening on Friendship Road.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-878-3100.