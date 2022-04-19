STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man has been taken into custody after several North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicles were set on fire outside a local 7-Eleven this week.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 234 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville.

NC Highway Patrol said several troopers had stopped at the 7-Eleven while on their break and were alerted by someone that their patrol cars were on fire outside.

A witness was able to identify the suspect and tell troopers at the scene. Troopers immediately went outside and were able to extinguish the multiple fires with a fire extinguisher.

Highway Patrol said one of the troopers recognized the identified suspect, who was still in the immediate area and took him into custody.

Iredell County EMS responded to evaluate the troopers for any smoke inhalation issues. None were transported to the hospital, Highway Patrol said. Four patrol cars were damaged; three of the vehicles were not drivable and required towing from the scene, NCHP said.

The suspect has been identified as Daniel Francis Zelo, 49, of Statesville. The Statesville Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation and pending charges.