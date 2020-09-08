Former Iredell Sheriff’s Office employee named as person of interest in deadly shooting

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Iredell County Sheriff’s Office employee has been named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in Union Grove on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots near Toby’s Footlog Drive off Howard’s Bridge Road in Union Grove around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Baron Cass, 46, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a field and was pronounced dead on the scene, they said.

An initial investigation led detectives to the shooter, who is not being identified by officials, who stated an altercation took place before the deadly shooting.

The unnamed person of interest is a former employee of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office who left the agency in 2006.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Due to any potential conflicts of interest, NC SBI has been called in to assist with the case.

This remains an active investigation.

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: