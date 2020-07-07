Folk Nation gang member charged in Yatkin armed robbery

Officers responded to calls regarding an armed robbery on Monday near 5016 Hunting Creek Church Road.

A K-9 unit was called in to assist in tracking and initial investigation suggested Yadkinville resident Brandon Stacy, 25, as the suspect.

The K-9 tracked Stacy through a wooded area near the victim’s home and about a half mile away found Stacy hiding in a barn. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

He faces multiple charges including kidnapping, armed robbery with a gun, and resisting.

Stacy has a criminal history which includes break-ins, robberies, and drug-related charges. He is a verified Folk Nation gang member.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android