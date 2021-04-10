Family member charged in Iredell County homicide investigation

Iredell County
Posted: / Updated:

Iredell Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A family member has been charged after a victim was found fatally shot to death on Friday near Harmony, local authorities said on Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting at a home located at 221 Rock Springs road near Harmony around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Statesville resident James Potts, 43, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a yard outside of the residence and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives were able to identify Harmony resident Noah Potts, 41, as the suspect and a search ensued. He fled the scene on an ATV, the police report indicated. Potts was located a short time later at his nearby home on Powell Bridge Road. Following a brief interview he was taken into custody and faces charges that include first-degree murder.

He has not been given bond and this remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories