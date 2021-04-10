Family member charged in Iredell County homicide investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A family member has been charged after a victim was found fatally shot to death on Friday near Harmony, local authorities said on Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting at a home located at 221 Rock Springs road near Harmony around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Statesville resident James Potts, 43, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a yard outside of the residence and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives were able to identify Harmony resident Noah Potts, 41, as the suspect and a search ensued. He fled the scene on an ATV, the police report indicated. Potts was located a short time later at his nearby home on Powell Bridge Road. Following a brief interview he was taken into custody and faces charges that include first-degree murder.

He has not been given bond and this remains an active investigation.