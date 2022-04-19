IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects have been charged after a drug stash was found hidden underneath the hood of their car, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation last Wednesday on Salisbury Road near Statesville. Brandon Matthew Nelson, 41, of Eagle Springs, and Ashley Loree Ray, 32, of Seagrove, gave conflicting stories about where they were coming from and going to, the sheriff’s report said.

A search of the vehicle revealed cocaine, meth, and marijuana hidden under the hood of the car, and both occupants were arrested.

They both face multiple charges including possession and trafficking and are each being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

Both have criminal histories that include DWI, drug charges, and felony possession of a gun.