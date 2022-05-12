Rafael Angel Moreno

Steven Salgado

Brandon O’Lawrence Morten

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A three-day traffic stop operation on Interstates 40 and 77 in Iredell County netted drugs and led to at least three arrests.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted over 100 traffic stops and seized 775 grams of cocaine, 135 grams of heroin, 10.5 pounds of marijuana, and one gram of MDMA (ecstasy). One wanted person was taken into custody and two vehicles over $40,000 directly tied to criminal activity were impounded.





The suspects arrested include 32-year-old Rafael Angel Moreno from Buffalo, New York; 44-year-old Steven Salgado from Bronx, New York; and 30-year-old Brandon O’Lawrence Morten from Atlanta, Georgia.

Moreno and Salgado were charged with felony trafficking of a schedule II-controlled substance (cocaine) and felony trafficking of a schedule I-controlled substance. They were booked into jail on $2 million bond.

Morten was charged with felony trafficking of a schedule VI-controlled substance and booked into jail on $40,000 bond.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement team sponsored the three-day criminal interdiction operation and deputies and police officers from across the state came to Iredell County to learn and observe and participate in the operation.