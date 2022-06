OLIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person has died after a tractor went into the water in Iredell County Wednesday, according to Iredell County EMS.

EMS says that the incident occurred on the 200 block of Mt. Vernon Church Road near Friendship Road.

CPR was being performed on the patient, however, EMS pronounced the person deceased from his injuries around 3:45 p.m.

Information is limited and this story will be updated as details are received.