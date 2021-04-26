Deputies investigating death of 5-month-old in Iredell County

Iredell County
Posted: / Updated:
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

TROUTMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are investigating the death of a five-month-old who died at a home north of Troutman Sunday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies responded to the home after a report of a baby in respiratory distress. Fire and EMS crews were already on scene when they arrived.

The 5-month-old was pronounced dead on scene and the area was secured for investigators.

Authorities said investigators interviewed “persons of interest” and seized items from the home while serving a search warrant.

An autopsy on the child is scheduled later this week.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the death investigation is ongoing.

