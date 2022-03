IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash has closed one lane on Interstate-77 South Friday afternoon in Statesville, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened at 12:34 p.m. Friday, March 25, on I-77 Southbound at mile marker 45, near Amity Hill Road in Statesville.

NCDOT said the right lane is closed near Exit 45, Amity Hill Road, and one of two lanes is closed.

The expected impact on traffic is high.

No word on how the crash occurred or the extent of injuries at this time.