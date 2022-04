IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eastbound Interstate-40 has reopened following a crash in Iredell County Wednesday morning, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, on I-40 near Sharon School Road, just east of Statesville.

Authorities said the road was closed near Exit 141, Sharon School Road.

The crash has cleared, but one lane remains closed due to previously-scheduled pothole repairs.