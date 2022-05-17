IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crack cocaine was seized from a Statesville man following a car chase and then a foot chase last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop last Saturday on I-77 near Exit 49 and the vehicle failed to stop, threw a plastic bag out the window, and a pursuit ensued.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Statesville resident Donnell Stribling, pulled over and a foot chase ensued, the deputies said. A canine was able to locate the suspect a short time later and he was arrested.

The plastic bag was also located and it contained crack cocaine, deputies said.

Stribling faces multiple charges including drug possession and resisting.