IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County deputies arrested a convicted felon, one of three possible suspects wanted for catalytic converter theft, larceny, attempted larceny, and for breaking into a vehicle.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Ryan Wade Yoder was charged with misdemeanor larceny, six counts of felony larceny of a catalytic converter, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and felony attempted larceny.

The investigation began on Friday, July 1 when investigators took a report of four catalytic converters and a license plate stolen from vehicles at Temperature HVAC on Oakridge Farm Highway near Mooresville.

Another call came in a short time later nearby at Transmissions Auto Repair, where employees showed investigators surveillance footage of three unknown people looking through vehicles and moving the surveillance cameras upwards so that they could no longer show the area.

During the investigation there, it was discovered that two more catalytic converters were stolen and that a vehicle had been broken into and the suspects tried to take the vehicle.

Investigators canvassed the area and spoke with different business owners and employees who provided additional security camera footage. Investigators say Yoder was the suspect who tampered with the cameras, and that the cameras captured his face.

Source: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

A search warrant was executed at a home on Mayhew Park Lane in Mooresville where Yoder was located and taken into custody.

Yoder was booked into jail on $25,000 bond.

Yoder is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history including drug possession, carrying a weapon on educational property, obtaining property by false pretense, trespassing, shoplifting, conspiracy to commit larceny, drug trafficking, resisting arrest, and multiple driving-related charges.

He was out on post release from North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections on charges of two counts of felony attempted trafficking of a schedule I controlled substance and felony larceny.

No other details about the second and third suspects have been released at this time. The crimes are still under investigation.