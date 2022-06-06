IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cocaine and a loaded gun was seized from a car on I-77 in Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said on Monday.

Deputies conducted a probable cause search during a traffic stop on I-77 on 32-year-old Pennsylvania resident Alvinn Twine last Thursday.

Twine said he was traveling to Miami. 90 grams of cocaine and marijuana were seized and Twine was arrested, the deputy’s report indicated.

Scales and a loaded 9 MM handgun were also discovered.

He faces multiple drug-related charges including trafficking cocaine.