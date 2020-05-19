Cleveland man steals church van’s catalytic converter, police say

A missing catalytic converter from a vehicle at a church in Union Grover has resulted in the arrest of a Cleveland man, local officials say.

Officials responded to calls on May 8 to Calvary Baptist Church at 300 Indian Hill Road regarding a catalytic converter that was missing from a church van.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify David McAlister, 41, as the suspect and a warrant was executed on his home.

During a search heroin was discovered. Tara McAlister, who was also at the residence at the time, was taken into custody, too.

