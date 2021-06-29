City leaders seek changes to stop gun violence following tragedy in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46) – City leaders in Statesville are promising to make changes to try to curb gun violence after three children were shot in two different drive-bys just blocks apart.

Calling it one of the “greatest tragedies” in the history of the city, Mayor Costi Kutteh said the city must act now.

“I hope that as a result of this, this horrible tragedy will be enough for us to proclaim that enough is enough,” said the Mayor.

Right next to the bullet holes, the evidence markers and caution tape are the toys that Tariq Lowery and Ah’myiiahh Howell were playing with Monday afternoon in front of their grandmother’s house.

Statesville Police say a White Mercedes drove up to the house on Wilson W Lee Blvd. and opened fire.

8-year-old Ah’myiiahh died at the hospital. Relatives say 9-year-old Tariq will have to learn to walk again.

“The kids be here playing all the time,” said the children’s Great-Grandfather Virano Kimbrough.

“(The shooters) can see the kids playing in the yard. And the kids were trying to get away. Just too small to get away.”

Family members believe the shooters were targeting the children’s teenage relatives due to an ongoing dispute.

“If they were after somebody else they went through the kids,” said Kimbrough.

While police were on the scene investigating the shooting Monday evening, another child, a 10-year-old boy, was shot in his front yard just blocks away.

Police say the suspects in that shooting were driving a White Honda. They believe both vehicles were traveling together.

“They should have seen those children in the front yard,” said Police Chief David Addison. “Why they pulled the trigger I do not know.”

Addison said Tuesday he’ll put more resources in the south Statesville neighborhood in hopes of cutting down on violence.

No arrests have been made in the shootings.