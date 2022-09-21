MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A citizen saved a woman who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. near Williamson Road across the street from Eddie’s.

Officials say the woman veered off the road into the lake, and that’s when the civilian jumped in to help.

That person released the driver’s seatbelt and pulled her out of the car. A boater nearby also jumped in to help; they swam the woman safely to the dock.

She was rushed to a local hospital for safety measures.

The citizen that saved the driver’s life will be recognized during a town board meeting in the future, Mooresville Fire said.