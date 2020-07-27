Child porn arrest made in Statesville

A man is under arrest and facing child pornography charges stemming from a cyber tip received by officials in Iredell County.

Statesville resident Christopher Miller, 31, faces multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of a gun as a convicted felon.

Information about a suspect who was in possession of child pornography was received by detectives in June and evidence began to be collected.

Miller’s criminal history includes kidnapping and several driving related charges.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android