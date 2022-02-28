IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife in Iredell County earlier this month, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deadly shooting happened on Feb. 19, 2022, along Rocky River Road near Mooresville. Deputies were called to the area in reference to a woman being shot inside a vehicle.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they located Lailani Nicole Givens, 34, in a vehicle near the home. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

As the investigation progressed, Arthur Lee Givens, V., 30, of Charlotte, was developed as a suspect in this case and outstanding arrests were issued.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, deputies received information on a location for Givens. He was eventually located in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte and taken into custody without incident.

Givens was transported back to Iredell County and on Monday, Feb. 28, a felony arrest warrant was served to Givens for murder, the sheriff’s office said.