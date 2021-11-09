Arrest made after driver on I-77 was shot in the face, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest was made after a driver on I-77 was shot in the face this week, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots Monday on I-77 near Exit 31. A man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face and was transported to a trauma center in Charlotte to be treated and is in stable condition.

An initial investigation revealed Mooresville resident Mark Baucom, 50, as the suspect and he was taken into custody a short time later. Baucom faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

No motive for the shooting has been given. He was issued a $250,000 secured bond. A juvenile was also in the car that was struck, and was uninjured, according to the police report.