IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accused drug dealer in Kings Mountain is being held under a $1.5 million bond following her latest arrest, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

April Humphries, 42, of Kings Mountain, was arrested on Tuesday. She faces a slew of drug-related charges including trafficking involving crystal meth.

Humphris was arrested in February prompting an investigation, according to the sheriff’s report. Undercover operatives were able to successfully make purchases from her and she was subsequently arrested.

All of the charges led an Iredell County judge to give her the $1.5 million secured bond.