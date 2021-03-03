$60K worth of cocaine seized in I-77 traffic stop in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Over $60,000 in cocaine was seized from a vehicle traveling from Florida to Pennsylvania on I-77, according to authorities.

Officials conducted a traffic stop for a violation along I-77 on Tuesday.

South Carolina resident Kevin Davis, 54, and Pennsylvania resident Jamaal Fairfax, 36, were the occupants of the vehicle and were questioned. They stated they were driving back to Pennsylvania from Florida.

Kevin Davis (left) and Jamaal Fairfax (right). Credit: Iredell Sheriff

A K-9 unit was called to do a search and cocaine with a street value of over $60,000 was discovered, the police report indicated. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

Davis and Fairfax were both arrested and face multiple charges including trafficking and felony possession.