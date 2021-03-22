4 suspects with warrants busted during home raid in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four suspects wanted on outstanding warrants were busted during a house raid this weekend, local officials said on Monday.

Authorities responded to a tip on Sunday regarding a suspect at a home along Trivette Road in northern Iredell County who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Hamptonville resident Sammy Colbert, 43, had been wanted on drug charges.

When deputies arrived at the home, a man later identified as Hiddenite resident Anthony Cline, 36, gave a false name and then fled on foot. He was eventually detained, the police report indicated.

Anthony Cline (left) and Jody Pigman (right) Credit: Iredell Sheriff

Investigators learned Colbert, Yadkinville resident Allyson Burns, 39, and Hamptonville resident Jody Pigman, 46, were also in the home and fled from the residence as well.

The three suspects were arrested a short time later with the help of a K-9.

All four suspects had outstanding warrants and now face additional charges including resisting a public officer and drug charges.