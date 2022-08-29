MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three men are in custody after car break-ins in Mooresville’s Pecan Hills neighborhood.

Mooresville Police say 25-year-old Chaunquarious Robinson, 21-year-old Altoninal Jackson, and 19-year-old Ke’Andre Moore were arrested after a more than five-hour search that involved a short police chase, drones, and K-9s.

Ke’Andre Moore (Courtesy: MPD)

Chaunquarious Robinson (Courtesy: MPD)

Altoninal Jackson (Courtesy: MPD)

“I’m brand new to the area. I’ve only been here a month. It’s a little eye-opening,” said Pecan Hills resident Brandon Devore. “I saw [officers] in each corner, and then I saw drones flying over, so I knew it was serious.”

MPD’s Assistant Chief Frank Falzone says the department could only prove the trio broke into six cars at the time of their arrest. However, the department says at least 15 cars were hit. They told Queen City News they believe the trio is responsible for all of Sunday night’s break-ins, and more charges are forthcoming.

“I think it’s going to be much higher than [15] once all the reports come in. We have a lot of delayed reports when these spree crimes occur,” said Assistant Chief Falzone.

Officers say all cars that were raided were unlocked. That’s proved to be a growing problem in Mooresville. Assistant Chief Falzone says he thinks Mooresville’s relatively low crime rate has given community members a false sense of security, and they leave their cars unlocked. When word gets out to thieves from other cities, they make their way to Mooresville to commit their crimes. All three suspects in Sunday’s break-ins are from Charlotte.

Since the beginning of the year, MPD says 157 cars in Mooresville have been broken into. From them, 24 guns have been stolen. Fifteen of those guns were taken after July 1 alone.

“These are spree crimes for the most part. However, they’re becoming more frequent here in Mooresville due to, I believe, the word getting out that we’re leaving vehicles unlocked,” said Assistant Chief Falzone. “We’ve seen an uptick in handgun larcenies out of vehicles. That’s a recipe for disaster in which it invites the criminal element to this community.”

Once officers spotted the suspects fleeing the scene of the larcenies in a stolen 2018 blue Hyundai Elantra, they briefly chased them. Eventually, the driver of the vehicle stopped the car, and two of the suspects got out and ran into the woods. The other suspect was arrested before he could get out of the vehicle.

Police noticed one of the suspects was armed, which contributed to their calling in the Special Response Team, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and the use of Mooresville Fire and Rescue’s drone support.

Robinson is charged with (at least) six counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. He received a $90,000 secured bond.

Jackson is charged with (at least) six counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. He received a $55,000 secured bond.

Moore is charged with (at least) six counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and was served with outstanding warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He received a $50,000 secured bond from Iredell County and a $150,000 secured bond from Mecklenburg County.