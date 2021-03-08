$280K+ worth of marijuana seized during I-77 traffic stop

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 31 pounds of drugs were seized on I-77 in Iredell County during a routine traffic stop, authorities announced on Monday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a violation along I-77 on Sunday, March 7 in Iredell County.

Georgia residents Unrai Keoseng, 39, and Janeal Terrell, 43, told deputies they were driving from Virginia to Georgia and Keoseng admitted to having guns with no permits and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

A large amount of marijuana with a street value of about $280,000 was discovered and both occupants were arrested.

The drugs were found concealed in garbage bags in the trunk of the vehicle, deputies said.

The two suspects face multiple charges including felony trafficking. Both were each issued a $150,000 bond.