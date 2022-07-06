IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 25 people have been arrested on numerous felony and misdemeanor drug warrants between April and July, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a majority of the suspects have significant criminal histories; four are on probation and one is a registered sex offender.

Every suspect has either sold directly to or arranged sales of illegal drugs to an undercover narcotics investigator.

Most arrests stemmed from information shared by community members.

“We purposely target these offenders who are dealing drugs in our community,” said Sheriff Campbell said. “By conducting these investigations, we lower the overall crime rate. In seven years we have lowered the Crime Rate by 43 percent.”

Below is a full list of those arrested in the case. Their mugshots are in chronological order from the list.

Shannon Elizabeth Anderson, 42

Derrick Rashad Howell, 29

Allisa Benay Rucker, 29

Latrina Renee Daye, 44

Robert Jackson McHargue, 33

Rickey Joe Dishmond, 60

Brian Dean McGarity, 41

Charles James Lyons, 22

Christina Lynn Shook, 42

Gary Franklin Lackey Jr., 30

Linda Marie Kermoade, 47

Tony Dewayne Burke, 52

Tony Dillon Hedrick, 29

Matthew Tyler Marsh, 30

Billy Joseph Atwell, 40

Eric Arnell Blackwood, 51

Steven Lamont Morrison, 54

Eric Donnelle Cherry, 52

Deltrich Lamone Lewis, 24

Cory Michael Ridenhour, 30

Jay Allen Miller, 41

Jennifer Hall Laswell, 44

Adam Mackenzie Arabis, 32

John Antonio Ikard, 38

Jason Matthew Wojciechowski, 19