$20-$40K worth of Ecstasy pills seized in undercover Statesville sting

Iredell County

by: Walter Hermann

Credit: Iredell County Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Approximately $20,000-$40,000 worth of Ecstasy pills were seized during a four-month, undercover operation in Statesville, the Iredell County Sheriff said Tuesday.

The investigation reached a turning point on Friday when deputies executed a search warrant on a home on North Lackey Street in Statesville. The investigation stemmed from a tip about MDMA (Ecstasy) being sold in Statesville. Undercover operatives purchased over 1,800 doses from 33-year-old Mooresville resident Deannea Savoy through several meetings, according to the report.

A search warrant was then executed on the North Lackey Street home where deputies learned about 45-year-old Statesville resident Mr. Kourtney Maddoxs’ alleged involvement. A handgun, 164 grams of THC, and 158 doses of Ecstasy were seized at that location.

38-year-old Statesville resident Latasha Ramseur was also arrested in connection to the investigation. The three face various charges involving drug possession, driving-related charges, trespassing, and assault.

