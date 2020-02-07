Skip to content
Iredell County
8-year-old NC boy with autism gets surprise Jeep parade for his birthday
Man charged with attempted murder in Iredell County hit-and-run
Third COVID-19 related death reported in Iredell County
Large amount of ecstasy, guns seized in Iredell bust
First responders taking new precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Iredell County Headlines
First coronavirus case in Iredell CO., health officials say
Iredell-Statesville Schools extends Spring Break for students
1 injured in crash involving Iredell County police cruiser, tanker truck
Construction workers say deadly Iredell Co. crash serves as reminder to slow down, move over
Driver charged in crash that killed 3 construction workers on I-40 in Iredell County
Registered sex offender charged with selling meth
County officials prepare for incoming winter weather
Sheriff: Va. man charged after breaking into vehicle at Iredell County business
Small child, handgun found in home where pair sold meth, police say
Bus dropping of elementary school students in Iredell County drives through floodwaters
