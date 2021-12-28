Investigators say NC officer accidentally shot son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Monday evening, deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services were called to a residence on Haw Branch Road regarding an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, the deputies found a 15-year-old teen boy was being treated by EMS for a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Naval Trauma Center on Camp Lejeune and later sent to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The victim sustained a life-threatening injury from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The firearm was a handgun. All preliminary indications are that the incident was an accidental shooting.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says that District Attorney Ernie Lee is aware of the investigation, which is ongoing.