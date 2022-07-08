CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you head out on Independence Boulevard between Interstates 277 and 485, you have likely noticed a lot of road projects happening there, and these days, the cost to get that job done keeps going up.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization, also known as the CRTPO, said that the $400 million project is now estimated at being over $1 billion.

And if you think the problem is just in Charlotte, it is not. It’s a problem across North Carolina.

“Some inflation was built into these costs, but not the inflation we’re seeing today,” said David Uchiyama with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Between the CRTPO and NCDOT, both work together on many projects, but each agency is feeling the effects somewhat differently.

For the CRTPO, they noted that inflation is “affecting almost every aspect of project development.” For the NCDOT, officials said state road project lists are likely to be affected and may become smaller as certain projects get re-prioritized.

“This is not a cash balance issue,” said Uchiyama. “It’s about programming and prioritization issues due to cost escalations.”

The costs have to do with a lot of the things seen in any other field, labor costs have gone up, along with materials costs. A CRTPO representative told Queen City News that the real estate market has even affected them in right-of-way costs.

Uchiyama noted delays in some projects.

“What we’re seeing right now with projects that are ongoing is you don’t know what’s going to cost more or be delayed,” he said. “One month, it could be concrete pipe. The next, it could be steel guardrail.”

Both NCDOT and CRTPO note that this is a reality they are having to deal with on road projects, and one that may likely not have any immediate resolution. NCDOT recently updated their list of projects to reflect current costs but noted that may likely change.

“There are constantly changing issues that NCDOT is facing on a week-to-week, month-to-month, or sometimes a day-to-day basis,” Uchiyama said.