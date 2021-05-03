Impaired driver crashes truck into North Carolina motel, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after crashing his truck into a motel room while driving impaired in Burlington, according to police.

At about 8:12 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash at the Econo Lodge at 2133 Hanford Road.

At the scene, officers found a Ford truck which had crashed into the building and came to a stop inside a motel room.

Truck crashes into motel in Burlington. (Courtesy of Burlington police)

The person in the room, 30-year-old Jairo Osorio Maldonado, said he heard the truck approaching and managed to avoid getting hit. He suffered minor injuries from debris.

Tony R. Strader, 49, of Burlington, was identified as the driver and arrested. He was charged with driving while impaired and felony hit-and-run.

Police estimate the damages at about $250,000 to the business. The truck is a total loss.

Strader received a $20,000 secured bond.