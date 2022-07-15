RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–A missing wedding ring has been returned to the family of a deceased woman by Raleigh Police. The ring represents 54 years of marriage between Ryan Monnier’s parents.

Monnier’s mother Kathy passed away in early March and was cremated.

Monnier said when the family went to Cremation Society of the Carolinas in late June to pick up his mother’s personal items, the beloved wedding ring was not there.

“I turned instantly red just at the thought that it could be gone,” Monnier said.

Monnier said he was told the crematory was looking into it.

A few days later the phone rang.

“Imagine the shock of getting a phone call from the police saying we’ve got this ring, so of course, elated that we’ve recovered it, but at the same time what’s happening,” Monnier said.

Raleigh Police found the ring at a pawn shop on July 1st. Monnier said he had no idea it was there or that police were even looking for it.

According to a police report, a person listed as the General Manager of the Cremation Society of the Carolinas had reported the ring as stolen.

CBS 17 called them to ask about the stolen ring, and they said they have no comment.

“It’s unimaginable to us that something like this could happen, particularly from a funeral home you know of all places in the world you would hope that that’s somewhere where you’re safe,” Monnier said.

Monnier said police told him the ring was sold for $200. He said it’s a miracle the gold and diamond ring wasn’t already melted down.

“I’m thankful that it’s recovered, and I imagine that my mother is looking down and just so relieved to know her ring is rightfully where it belongs,” Monnier said.

No one has been arrested, and Raleigh Police are investigating.