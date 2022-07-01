CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Remembering our nation’s heroes that paid the ultimate sacrifice, including four airmen from right here in the Charlotte area.

Friday marks ten years since four men died and two others were seriously injured when a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System Equipped C-130, belonging to the North Carolina Air National Guard, crashed while fighting a woodland fire in Southwestern South Dakota.

“Ten years ago, our family’s lives changed forever,” said Marlo Mikeal. “As did three other families on that plane. It altered two other families on that plane forever.”

As Old Glory flies this weekend, people are remembering the crew of men from North Carolina.

“When you get a knock on your door at 2 a.m. it’s never good,” Mikeal said. “And I knew before anyone said a word what had happened because no one shows up in dressed blues for good news at 2 a.m.”

Mikeal’s husband, Lt. Col. Paul Mikeal, was one of the men on that plane when it crashed in South Dakota ten years ago. He, along with three other airmen, died on that flight. Two others were seriously injured.

“It was a shock,” said Mikeal. “I was probably in shock for several weeks afterward and went through the motions making decisions I needed to make to get through what needed to be done.”

The fallen from that flight included Major Joseph McCormick, 36, of Belmont, Major Ryan David, 35, of Boone, Senior Master Sgt. Robert Cannon, 50, of Charlotte, and Lt. Col. Paul Mikeal, 42, of Mooresville.

“There are days I look back and think, ‘Wow, it’s gone by really fast,’ and there are other times I’ve been down in that hole and have missed him and have prayed he was here with me,” Mikeal said. “And that feels like an eternity before I’ll see him again and since I’ve seen him.”

As time passes, Marlo Mikeal’s passion for honoring our veterans only grows stronger. She’s part of the Mooresville Exchange Club, which is dedicated to serving the local community through various service and fundraising projects.

“So we do these ‘One Nation Under God’ events, the 9-11 Memorial Walk, the Veteran’s Day Parade,” she said.

The Exchange Club’s biggest fundraiser, though, is the ‘Field of Flags’ at the Mooresville YMCA. 800 full-sized flags honor our nation’s heroes; including veterans, first responders, and this year even healthcare heroes.

“There are people that will bring you to tears out there,” she said.

It’s a salute, of sorts, to the brave souls whose lives were lost too soon.

“We’ve had marines come out in the middle of the night and walk through that field and salute every single flag out there,” she said. “We’ve had people sit at the base of the flags and cry. We’ve had a lot of joyous moments, too.”

Through it all, she takes a piece of her husband with her in all she does for others.

“I think my husband would be proud I am out here doing something for my community and especially taking care of our veterans.”

Lost, but never forgotten. Lt. Col. Paul Mikeal’s memory is memorialized with reminders in Marlo’s front yard. Over the past ten years, one of the most important lessons her husband’s legacy leaves behind is this.

“Treasure every single moment,” she said. “Every moment.”

The Field of Flags will be on display beginning Saturday, July 2, at the Mooresville YMCA.

You can still purchase a flag for $35.