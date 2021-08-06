‘I have no words for what I’m feeling’; Fire destroys 115-year-old section of NC church

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has damaged a significant portion of a church in Greensboro.

Firefighters responded to Celia Phelps United Methodist Church on Groometown Road around 4 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

“I’ve been in church all my life, but I’ve only been saved since I joined this church. And I’m hoping that we can rebuild,” a member of the church, Clifford Hearne, said.

The fire marshal says the area of the church damaged is around 115 years old.