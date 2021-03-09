‘I fought him off’; Coyote attacks shut down 4 trails in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several coyote attacks within hours of each other over the weekend in Greensboro have shut down trails around the Lake Brandt Marina.

“A person versus a coyote is not a winning matter,” said Antwan Jones, a Guilford County Animal Control specialist.

Capturing the coyote or coyotes is a matter in the hands of Jones and nine other animal control specialists with assistance from the NC Wildlife Resources Commission. Jones and his partner walked the Nat Greene trail on Monday where one of the attacks took place over the weekend.

“We don’t know exactly where they’ve migrated to,” he said.

Jones was on the lookout for evidence of the wild animal such as pawprints, a tuft of fur or even a coyote’s den.

“We don’t want to hurt the coyotes,” Jones said. “We want them to be in their habitat.”

Jones is helping the animal control team map out the animal’s next move.

There’s a possibility of more than one coyote or it may have rabies.

“Everyone that I’ve spoken to have said they’ve been of good size and healthy,” Jones said. “They’ve just been aggressive so that’s what makes us lean towards more of the mating season and them protecting the area.”

Jones told FOX8 based on the victim encounters he believes the attacks correspond to the time of year.

“It is mating season for coyotes right now and from what I’m told they’ve chosen to use this area for their mating,” he said. “That’s why they’re so dominant and big and protective of this area right now.”

One trap is set up in an undisclosed location along the trail with food to capture the animal. Jones said there’s no intention to add additional traps.

“We don’t want to set traps behind them because other animals will get caught in those traps,” he said. “We don’t want to harm those animals.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Scott Durham was attacked by a coyote on Saturday. He told FOX8 it happened along the Nat Greene trail about 100 yards away from the Lake Brandt Marina parking lot.

“I’ve been on that trail probably 100 times and this is the first encounter I’ve ever had,” he said.

It was a struggle that seemed more than a minute long.

“He kind of pulled me to the ground a little bit and then I fought him off and got back up,” he said.

Durham suffered bite marks to his wrist, arm, legs and cheek while fighting off the animal.

Durham plans on going back out to the trail after he fully recovers and finishes his rabies vaccine treatment.

“There will be a little bit of trepidation because you just don’t know,” Durham said. “I think as time goes on that will pass by.”

The four trails closed to the public around Lake Brandt are Shadyside, Owl’s Roost, Wild Turkey and Nat Greene. City officials anticipate the trails won’t open until March 16. Animal control specialists will continue monitoring the trails until the animal is captured.