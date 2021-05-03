‘I feel so blessed’: North Carolina man wins $1 million off scratch-off for second time

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Randolph County man won $1 million off of a scratch-off for a second time, according to the North Carolina Lottery.

Lottery officials said Max Bouldin of Trinity bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket to win his second $1 million prize.

“I’m just shocked,” Bouldin said. “I’m in awe. This is a one in a million chance. I feel so blessed. By winning this one here, it is definitely a blessing.”

Bouldin won his first $1 million prize on an Extreme Millions ticket back in July 2018.

Bouldin opted to take a lump sum and took him $424,503 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

“I am grateful,” he said. “I just can’t believe this.”