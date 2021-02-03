‘I don’t want my sister to die’; 8-month-old NC girl hit by gunfire recovering at home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 8-month-old baby was struck by gunfire while sound asleep.

Now, that baby is doing fine and back home from the hospital, thanks to her 11-year-old sister who took life-saving measures.

“The fact that my child is able to still walk and crawl and talk to me,” mother Jade Green said.

It’s nothing short of a miracle after what unfolded sometime before 9:30 Friday evening.

“It was a typical Friday. I wouldn’t have thought in my wildest nightmares that this would have happened,” Green said.

The mother of four had briefly left the house to run an errand while her mother watched the kids. Minutes later, three bullets were fired into their apartment on Echo Glen Drive.

One of those bullets flew into baby Jiya McMahan’s crib, striking her right side.

“Jiya was sleeping and she started crying and she was in the room. That’s when my mom went into the room and she picked her up and noticed she was bleeding,” Green said.

Jiya’s grandmother called 911 and passed the baby to her 11-year-old sister. The dispatcher walked them through what to do.

“At the time, before she started applying pressure, she was turning white and she knew something wasn’t right,” Green said.

The 11-year-old did this until the ambulance arrived.

“’I don’t want my sister to die, I don’t want my sister to die,’” Green said. “Then when they came in she said, ‘Please save my sister,’ and passed her off and they took her and went straight to hospital.”

When Green got to the scene, she was met with a flood of emergency crews.

“’I just want to inform you, your baby got hit,'” Green recalled the officer telling her. “And I fell to my knees and started crying.”

Jiya spent three nights in the hospital. Doctors said the bullet hit her tricep, went through her back and clipped her lung.

“They said they had to put in a chest tube in because the bullet did pierce her and go through and clipped her lungs. And they wanted to make sure she was OK,” Green said. “But she’s not on any monitors, she doesn’t have to get any surgeries and I don’t think there’s going to be any future complications.”

It’s a miracle Green knows could’ve ended differently.

Winston-Salem police told Green they believe those shots were intentionally fired into the home. The theory though, is that they weren’t intended for the people inside.

“We don’t have that lifestyle to where we need to be looking over our shoulder, so to have somebody tell us someone deliberately shot into our kids room was shocking, but I automatically knew that wasn’t meant for us,” Green said.

Now, it’s the reason her kids can no longer sleep without fear in the place they once called home.

“I had an out of body experience, to be honest with you. It was like, I was watching a movie, but I was in it,” she said.

Green and her family are looking to move out because of this. Thanks to a GoFundMe created and the community stepping up, they can.

Now, the dilemma is finding someone to rent to them.