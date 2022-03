WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating after human remains were found on Thursday afternoon.

Winston-Salem Police got a call around 3:45 p.m. reporting bones found in a field.

Police believe they are human remains.

They have not identified the remains at this time.

Multiple officers are investigating in a field roped off with yellow tape.

The field is near the 2400 block of Stratford Road.

This is a developing story.