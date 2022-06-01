CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina teachers could soon be paid based off a whole new set of criteria. A compensation model, currently in the works, would give teachers higher raises and new opportunities, depending on how “effective” they are.

Right now, teachers get raises based on their experience level, the longer they teach the more they get. But this new compensation model would give teachers the opportunity for raises at a younger age with less experience.

“So, demonstrating their effectiveness with children and their learning is what would drive a teacher through the compensation process rather than just an incremental step year after year,” said Dr. Tom Tomberlin, Director of Educator Recruitment and Support.

Tomberlin says the determining factors would be things like student test scores, reviews from their principal, student evaluations and more,

PEPSC, also known as the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission, is the group forming this new model. The model also cuts out some of the red tape for teacher licensure.

“Currently, they have to pass a test. And we’re finding that teachers sometimes have difficulty with that test, but they are doing great things in the classroom. And so, we want to allow for their effectiveness in the classroom, to serve as a way for them to become licensed teachers, rather than just relying on a test,” Tomberlin said.

PEPSC is getting tons of feedback from teachers to find out how they feel about this idea, and how it could be improved from their perspective. Julia Pittman, the Special Advisor to the State Superintendent, has overseen the gathering of this feedback.

“What they like about the licensure framework, they like that it has increased opportunities for teacher leadership, without necessarily having to pursue an administrative role. They do have several concerns. They feel like there is going to be some inherent competition in the way the model was currently laid out,” Pittman said.

Pittman said this model won’t cause teachers to lose pay at all, or have their salary decreased if they’re not hitting certain marks.

The plans are still in the very early stages, it would require approval from the State Board of Education and would then need to get voted on in the General Assembly.