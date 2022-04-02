CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The hype around the Duke-UNC Final Four game has become big business for restaurants and shops across the Triangle.

Lisa Dergazarian, events coordinator at Tobacco Road Café in Durham, said they have stocked up on everything from chicken wings to kegs.

“I think we’re ready as we’re going to be,” Dergazarian said.

The restaurant is expecting to fill up hours before the game starts Saturday. They’ve staffed up as much as they can for the crowds.

“Our seating capacity is very large and we expect them all to be here,” Dergazarian said. “We’re ready, we’re excited.”

At Chapel Hill Sportswear, manager Holly Dedmond said sales soared this week even higher than in previous Final Four appearances.

“This is one of the things I love about my job is the excitement, the energy, this time of year,” Dedmond said.

Tournament hats have gone in a flash and local print shops are trying hard to keep up with t-shirt demand.

“The hats that we did get were gone literally in minutes,” Dedmond said. “We have local print shops that are printing for us. We just keep calling them and they just keep printing.”

This is a Final Four without COVID restrictions or cancellations for the first time in two years, reviving business to shops and restaurants hit hard during the pandemic.

“Now, this has just been great. I think people have been cooped up for the past two years and they’re just ready to get out and celebrate,” Dedmond said.