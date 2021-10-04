Hiker claims to spot Brian Laundrie on Appalachian Trail near North Carolina-Tennessee border

(Fox News/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Florida man hiking the Appalachian Trail claims he saw Brian Laundrie driving in a white pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. ET on Saturday in Tennessee near the North Carolina border.

Dennis Davis, who spoke to a number of news outlets on Saturday including Fox News Digital twice, said it didn’t at first register that the driver may have been Laundrie, but after the encounter, he looked up photos of the fugitive wanted on debit card fraud charges, and he then felt convinced enough to call in the sighting to FBI twice, as well as 911 operators in Tennessee and North Carolina.

“There is no doubt about it. That was Brian Laundrie I was just talking to. 100%. Not a doubt in my mind,” Davis said of the encounter after he looked up both a portrait and profile shot of Laundrie on his phone.

Laundrie is on the lam and is wanted on bank fraud charges after his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming last month.

The incident is not the first time Laundrie has been linked to the North Carolina Mountains.

Last week, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, tweeted that they were looking for experienced hiking/survivalists near the Appalachian Hiking Trail.

Chapman went on to say people in the area should share Laundrie’s photo and reach out to anyone in these communities. Chapman also told hunters in the area to check their game cameras.

Multiple sightings of Laundrie have also been reported in Watauga County, North Carolina. The Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 46, “We were looking into these claims, but nothing has been verified.”