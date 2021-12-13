Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor.

#25. Farley’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2025 E Arbors Dr Ste 210, Charlotte, NC 28262-2707

#24. Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Not Available

– Cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 345 S Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204-3039

#23. Angela’s Pizza and Restaurant

– Rating: 4 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9705 Mintworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28227-7856

#22. Portofino’s at the Arboretum

– Rating: 4 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8128 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277-9718

#21. Riccio’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9213 Baybrook Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277-3576

#20. MOD Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Not Available

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: not available

– Address: 4830 Berewick Town Center Dr Unit B, Charlotte, NC 28273

#19. House of Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 3640 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5638

#18. The Pizza Peel & Tap Room – Cotswold

– Rating: 4 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4422 Colwick Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-2312

#17. Lorenzo’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte, NC 28277-4489

#16. Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar

– Rating: 4 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6851 Northlake Mall Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216

#15. Giacomo’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10230 Berkeley place drive 160, Charlotte, NC 28262

#14. Luigi’s Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 8170 S Tryon St Ste E, Charlotte, NC 28273-3327

#13. Capriccio Pizza and Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9611 Brookdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215-8719

#12. Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar

– Rating: 4 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1701 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2545

#11. Blaze fast fired

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-6542

#10. The Rusty Onion

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6654 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900

#9. The Pizza Peel & Tap Room – Plaza Midwood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5016

#8. Mellow Mushroom Charlotte – Uptown

– Rating: 4 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 255 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202

– Address: 255 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202

#7. True Crafted Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7828 Rea Rd Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28277-6550

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Luisa’s Brick Oven

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1730 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209-3722

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Intermezzo Pizzeria and Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2052

– Address: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2052

#4. Pure Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1911 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5111

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1801 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-6065

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Portofino’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3124 Eastway Dr Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28205-5687

– Address: 3124 Eastway Dr Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28205-5687

#1. Pizzeria Omaggio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1055 Metropolitan Ave Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28204-3402

