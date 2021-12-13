Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#25. Farley’s Pizzeria
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2025 E Arbors Dr Ste 210, Charlotte, NC 28262-2707
– Read more on Tripadvisor
2 / 25Tripadvisor
#24. Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Not Available
– Cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 345 S Kings Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204-3039
– Read more on Tripadvisor
3 / 25Tripadvisor
#23. Angela’s Pizza and Restaurant
– Rating: 4 / 5 (80 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9705 Mintworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28227-7856
– Read more on Tripadvisor
4 / 25Tripadvisor
#22. Portofino’s at the Arboretum
– Rating: 4 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8128 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277-9718
– Read more on Tripadvisor
5 / 25Tripadvisor
#21. Riccio’s Italian Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9213 Baybrook Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277-3576
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
6 / 25Tripadvisor
#20. MOD Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Not Available
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: not available
– Address: 4830 Berewick Town Center Dr Unit B, Charlotte, NC 28273
– Read more on Tripadvisor
7 / 25Tripadvisor
#19. House of Pizza
– Rating: 4 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 3640 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5638
– Read more on Tripadvisor
8 / 25Tripadvisor
#18. The Pizza Peel & Tap Room – Cotswold
– Rating: 4 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4422 Colwick Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-2312
– Read more on Tripadvisor
9 / 25Tripadvisor
#17. Lorenzo’s Pizzeria
– Rating: 4 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte, NC 28277-4489
– Read more on Tripadvisor
10 / 25Tripadvisor
#16. Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar
– Rating: 4 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6851 Northlake Mall Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
11 / 25Tripadvisor
#15. Giacomo’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10230 Berkeley place drive 160, Charlotte, NC 28262
– Read more on Tripadvisor
12 / 25Tripadvisor
#14. Luigi’s Pizza
– Rating: 4 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 8170 S Tryon St Ste E, Charlotte, NC 28273-3327
– Read more on Tripadvisor
13 / 25Tripadvisor
#13. Capriccio Pizza and Italian
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9611 Brookdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215-8719
– Read more on Tripadvisor
14 / 25Tripadvisor
#12. Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar
– Rating: 4 / 5 (102 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1701 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2545
– Read more on Tripadvisor
15 / 25Tripadvisor
#11. Blaze fast fired
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-6542
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
16 / 25Tripadvisor
#10. The Rusty Onion
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6654 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900
– Read more on Tripadvisor
17 / 25Tripadvisor
#9. The Pizza Peel & Tap Room – Plaza Midwood
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1600 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5016
– Read more on Tripadvisor
18 / 25Tripadvisor
#8. Mellow Mushroom Charlotte – Uptown
– Rating: 4 / 5 (125 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 255 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202
– Read more on Tripadvisorhttps://b01eeb78dd3c0b1ea3c6e02f59598ed7.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
19 / 25Tripadvisor
#7. True Crafted Pizza
– Rating: 4 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7828 Rea Rd Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28277-6550
– Read more on Tripadvisor
20 / 25Tripadvisor
#6. Luisa’s Brick Oven
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1730 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209-3722
– Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
21 / 25Tripadvisor
#5. Intermezzo Pizzeria and Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2052
– Read more on Tripadvisorhttps://b01eeb78dd3c0b1ea3c6e02f59598ed7.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
22 / 25Tripadvisor
#4. Pure Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Pizza, Healthy
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1911 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5111
– Read more on Tripadvisor
23 / 25Tripadvisor
#3. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
– Rating: 4 / 5 (221 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1801 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-6065
– Read more on Tripadvisor
24 / 25Tripadvisor
#2. Portofino’s Italian Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3124 Eastway Dr Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28205-5687
– Read more on Tripadvisorhttps://b01eeb78dd3c0b1ea3c6e02f59598ed7.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html
25 / 25Tripadvisor
#1. Pizzeria Omaggio
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1055 Metropolitan Ave Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28204-3402
– Read more on Tripadvisor