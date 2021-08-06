Here are the highest-paying jobs in North Carolina

(WGHP) — Have you ever been lying in the dentist’s chair while someone in scrubs pokes at your teeth with a sharp metal instrument and thought, “How much do they get paid to do this?”

Well, over at FOX8, we’ve been wondering the same thing, so we decided to head over to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for answers. Here’s what we found after going over the 40 highest-paying jobs in NC.

Anesthesiologists top the list

First off, medical jobs unsurprisingly make up the majority of the highest-paying jobs in NC with anesthesiologists making the most at $279,300 a year.

Anesthesiologists are so highly compensated because they do more than just put patients under anesthesia. They are doctors who look after patients before, during and after surgery and may also lead a hospital’s entire anesthesia care team.

A nurse anesthetist (9 on the list) makes $192,830 a year and is typically the person directly responsible for administering anesthesia ahead of surgery.

The only job in the top ten not related to the medical field is chief executive at number 6. They make $220,940 a year.

Why do physicists make $140,000 a year?

One surprise we found was that physicists (21 on the list) make more than both lawyers (24 on the list) and pharmacists (30 on the list). Physicists make $140,280 a year while lawyers and pharmacists make $132,190 and $123,770, respectively.

If you’re like us, you’re wondering what exactly physicists do and why they get paid $140,280 to do it.

Physicists work to develop theories about the building blocks of the universe such as space, time and matter.

But on a more down-to-Earth level, the reason they get paid so much is they apply the results from their experiments testing theories and laws to problems in fields like optics, aerospace technology and nuclear energy.

Speaking of nuclear energy

Another surprise we came across was that nuclear engineers (35 on the list) make $121,510 in North Carolina.

Four nuclear power plants serve North Carolina. They’re located in Southport, New Hill, Huntersville and York, South Carolina.

Nuclear power plants work by using heat created from nuclear fission to change water into steam. This process powers the generators which then create electricity.

Nuclear engineers and others who work with nuclear power are paid highly because many North Carolinians live or work close to a nuclear plant.

The day-to-day operation of the plants is regulated closely by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), but an accident could affect the health of people living near a nuclear plant due to dangerous levels of radiation.

North Carolina’s 40 highest-paying jobs

