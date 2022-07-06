NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location.

One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia.

These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in North Carolina.

#50. Cumberland County

– Median household income: $48,177

— 14.9% below state average, 25.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

— #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

— #2,124 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Pamlico County

– Median household income: $48,531

— 14.3% below state average, 25.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

— #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

— #2,090 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Mitchell County

– Median household income: $48,841

— 13.8% below state average, 24.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

— #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

— #2,063 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Randolph County

– Median household income: $48,984

— 13.5% below state average, 24.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

— #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #2,039 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Pitt County

– Median household income: $49,337

— 12.9% below state average, 24.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

— #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

— #2,008 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Nash County

– Median household income: $49,949

— 11.8% below state average, 23.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

— #1,942 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Davidson County

– Median household income: $50,454

— 10.9% below state average, 22.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

— #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,878 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Perquimans County

– Median household income: $51,036

— 9.9% below state average, 21.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,683 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,820 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Rowan County

– Median household income: $51,054

— 9.9% below state average, 21.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

— #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,819 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Hoke County

– Median household income: $51,140

— 9.7% below state average, 21.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

— #1,572 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

— #1,808 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Alexander County

– Median household income: $51,329

— 9.4% below state average, 21.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #1,778 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Transylvania County

– Median household income: $51,509

— 9.1% below state average, 20.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

— #1,755 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Haywood County

– Median household income: $51,548

— 9.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,747 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Onslow County

– Median household income: $51,560

— 9.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

— #2,100 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,746 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Alamance County

– Median household income: $51,580

— 8.9% below state average, 20.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,741 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Stokes County

– Median household income: $51,668

— 8.8% below state average, 20.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

— #2,668 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,728 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Polk County

– Median household income: $52,125

— 8.0% below state average, 19.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

— #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #1,655 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Lee County

– Median household income: $52,294

— 7.7% below state average, 19.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Gaston County

– Median household income: $53,474

— 5.6% below state average, 17.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

— #1,288 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,505 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Forsyth County

– Median household income: $53,583

— 5.4% below state average, 17.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

— #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,493 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. Craven County

– Median household income: $53,894

— 4.9% below state average, 17.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,436 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #1,458 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Stanly County

– Median household income: $54,104

— 4.5% below state average, 16.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

— #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

— #1,438 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Pasquotank County

– Median household income: $54,439

— 3.9% below state average, 16.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,401 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Harnett County

– Median household income: $54,565

— 3.7% below state average, 16.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

— #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,386 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Catawba County

– Median household income: $54,690

— 3.4% below state average, 15.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,372 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Guilford County

– Median household income: $54,794

— 3.3% below state average, 15.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #932 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,365 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Buncombe County

– Median household income: $55,032

— 2.8% below state average, 15.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #1,337 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. New Hanover County

– Median household income: $56,689

— 0.1% above state average, 12.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

— #759 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,192 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Granville County

– Median household income: $56,924

— 0.5% above state average, 12.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

— #866 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,167 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Person County

– Median household income: $57,323

— 1.2% above state average, 11.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,116 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Carteret County

– Median household income: $57,871

— 2.2% above state average, 11.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

— #1,025 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #1,070 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Franklin County

– Median household income: $58,172

— 2.7% above state average, 10.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

— #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #1,052 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Henderson County

– Median household income: $58,928

— 4.0% above state average, 9.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #1,094 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #1,001 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $59,592

— 5.2% above state average, 8.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

— #754 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #931 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Brunswick County

– Median household income: $59,763

— 5.5% above state average, 8.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

— #1,020 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #912 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Pender County

– Median household income: $60,044

— 6.0% above state average, 7.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

— #837 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #891 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Johnston County

– Median household income: $61,806

— 9.1% above state average, 4.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #587 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #764 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Davie County

– Median household income: $62,028

— 9.5% above state average, 4.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.0%

— #698 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #746 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Iredell County

– Median household income: $62,551

— 10.4% above state average, 3.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

— #601 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #714 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Durham County

– Median household income: $62,812

— 10.9% above state average, 3.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 30.2%

— #473 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #701 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Moore County

– Median household income: $63,324

— 11.8% above state average, 2.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

— #596 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #671 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Camden County

– Median household income: $63,834

— 12.7% above state average, 1.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

— #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

— #647 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Dare County

– Median household income: $65,420

— 15.5% above state average, 0.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.0%

— #619 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

— #553 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Mecklenburg County

– Median household income: $69,240

— 22.2% above state average, 6.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.7%

— #325 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #403 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Chatham County

– Median household income: $69,799

— 23.2% above state average, 7.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 36.0%

— #259 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #386 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Cabarrus County

– Median household income: $71,177

— 25.7% above state average, 9.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.9%

— #359 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #347 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Currituck County

– Median household income: $73,741

— 30.2% above state average, 13.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.2%

— #377 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #282 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Orange County

– Median household income: $74,803

— 32.1% above state average, 15.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 38.1%

— #214 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #266 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Union County

– Median household income: $82,557

— 45.8% above state average, 27.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 40.5%

— #162 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

— #164 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Wake County

– Median household income: $83,567

— 47.5% above state average, 28.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 41.6%

— #139 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%

— #149 highest among all counties nationwide